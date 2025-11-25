UN Committee On Torture Announces Visit To Sri Lanka
The Subcommittee has confirmed that the postponed missions to Burundi, France, and Mexico will take place next year, alongside newly planned visits to Paraguay, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.
The Subcommittee stated that its 2026 visit plan will begin with the mission to Mexico in January. In 2025, the SPT was able to carry out only four visits, namely to Mozambique, New Zealand, Peru, and Serbia, which represent half of its planned programme, due to the UN's liquidity situation.
The 2026 visit programme was decided during the SPT's latest session in November in Geneva, where members also reviewed their concluding visits of the year to Mozambique and New Zealand.
“While our resources remain strained, we are committed to fulfilling our visiting mandate, even if at a reduced pace,” said María Luisa Romero, Chair of the Subcommittee.“Direct engagement with States and independent national monitoring bodies through our field visits and ongoing dialogue is essential to strengthening safeguards and advancing the global prevention of torture.”
Under OPCAT, the SPT monitors the treatment and conditions of people deprived of liberty through unannounced visits to police stations, prisons, psychiatric hospitals, immigration detention centres, and other custodial settings.
