Bengal Lop Writes To CEC Alleging State Police Event Was Turned Into TMC Political Show

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, seeking urgent intervention over what he described as the“politicisation” of an official state police event by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In his letter, the leader of the opposition alleged that the "Second State Conference of Women Police Personnel" organised by the West Bengal Police Welfare Committee on November 22, 2025, at Digha, East Midnapore district, was brazenly turned into a political rally with active participation of serving police officers, members of the state cabinet, Trinamool Congress legislators and ruling party leaders.

Adhikari claimed that the manner in which the programme was conducted was in flagrant violation of the principles of neutrality and impartiality.

“The West Bengal Police Welfare Committee, far from being an independent body dedicated to the welfare of police personnel, has revealed itself as a frontal organisation of TMC-affiliated police personnel, shamelessly advancing the ruling party's agenda,” the leader of the opposition claimed in his letter to the CEC.

Adhikari alleged that at the said event, one inspector of police named Bijitaswa Routh, who is also the convener of the West Bengal Police Welfare Committee, launched a personal attack against the chair of the leader of the opposition.

“He mocked me regarding the Welfare Committee's political activities and declared, with unbridled arrogance, that the "fight has begun" and will continue until May 2026, when they aim to "reinstate Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister for the fourth time," the letter further said.

“Shri Shantanu Sinha Biswas (DCP Kolkata Police) went a step ahead and declared that the Police Force is indebted to their 'Guardian' Mamata Banerjee and urged his colleagues to repay their debts during the Elections. He labelled the Chief Minister as 'the future leader of India', and in the coming days, every demand and difficulty faced by them will be fulfilled with Mamata Banerjee's blessings,” the letter added.

Adhikari also claimed that the development also prompts apprehensions about the neutrality and impartiality to be maintained by the state police during the crucial assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled next year.

Towards the concluding part of the six-page letter, the leader of the opposition requested the CEC to initiate a thorough investigation into the West Bengal Police Welfare Committee's activities and its affiliations with Trinamool Congress, including the role of serving officers in partisan events, their involvement in election rigging, fabrication of voter details, and takeover of facilitation centres.