Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted Amaal & Tanya Next?

In a shocking Weekend Ka Vaar twist, veteran contestant Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted just two weeks before the Bigg Boss 19 finale. She was in the bottom four alongside Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. Reports now suggest Amaal and Tanya may also face elimination soon as voting trends shift drastically.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.