Kaali Mata Idol Dressed As Mother Mary: Mumbai Priest Claims Goddess Instructed Him, Devotees Call It 'Blasphemy'

A temple in Mumbai has become the centre of a heated debate after devotees found the idol of Goddess Kaali Mata dressed in a way that strongly resembled the appearance of Mother Mary. The unusual sight left many visitors confused, angry, and deeply disturbed. Soon, a video from inside the temple went viral on social media, bringing the matter into the public spotlight and prompting swift action from the police.

Devotees express shock and anger

The incident took place at a temple located in the Chembur-Vashi Naka area of Mumbai. Devotees arrived for their usual darshan and were surprised to see the Kaali Mata idol in an outfit they had never associated with the deity. The idol was dressed in a bright yellow outfit, wearing a crown, and holding a baby. Many said this look was similar to commonly seen depictions of Mother Mary carrying baby Jesus.

Visitors stood in disbelief. Some tried to understand if there was a special ritual or festival linked to the change, but no such information had been shared earlier. Confused, a group of locals approached the priest, Ramesh, who was present at the temple.

Priest claims divine instruction through a dream

When questioned, priest Ramesh reportedly told the devotees that Goddess Kaali appeared in his dream. According to him, the goddess instructed him to give her the form of Mother Mary. The explanation only added to the confusion, and several locals refused to accept it.

While a few people believed that dreams can hold meaning, many others felt something was wrong. Some community members even alleged that the priest had been paid by someone to present the goddess in this form. These claims, however, have not been proven.

Video from inside temple triggers strong online reactions

A visitor recorded a video inside the temple and shared it on Instagram. The clip showed the changed appearance of the idol. As the person walked towards the sanctum, he said in Hindi that the temple was dedicated to Kaali Mata, but it now looked like“Christian Missionary people” had changed the form of the deity. He also pointed out that the idol had been made to wear a cross, which further shocked viewers.

The video also included older images of the original Kaali Mata idol, showing a clear contrast. Once the video spread online, the situation escalated quickly.

Outrage grows as video goes viral

People on social media expressed intense anger and disbelief. Many users commented that the act was disrespectful towards a Hindu goddess and could hurt religious sentiments. Some reactions included:

“How do people even come up with such ideas?”

“This will only lead to conflicts.”

“This is blasphemy, isn't it?”

“The person who did this must be arrested.”

“Disgusting. Whoever did this lacks basic human decency.”

Several users demanded strict legal action, saying the act was deliberate and provocative.

Members from different religious communities visited the temple to understand what had happened. Many were concerned that the incident could create unnecessary tension between groups. Some community leaders approached the authorities and submitted a formal complaint. They requested an investigation to find out whether the priest acted alone or if others had instructed or encouraged him.

Police register FIR and arrest the priest

Following the complaint, Mumbai Police registered an FIR at the RCF Police Station. Priest Ramesh was taken into custody and later produced in court. The court sent him to two days of police custody. Investigators are now looking into:



Whether someone influenced the priest

Whether money was involved Whether the act was planned

Police are also checking the video and speaking to visitors who were present at the temple on that day.

The incident has stirred strong emotions and led to a wider conversation about respect for religious symbols and the need for careful handling of community-sensitive matters. As the investigation continues, devotees hope that the truth behind the unusual transformation of the Kaali Mata idol will soon be revealed.