Infinigate Appointed AWS Designated Seller Of Record (DSOR) Across EMEA And ANZ.

MENAFN - Pressat) The agreement enables Infinigate to join Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) programme, marking an important milestone in strengthening the company's cloud distribution role.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 25 November 2025. The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, today announced it has been appointed as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

The DSOR programme enables AWS partners such as distributors to be designated by an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) to act as their seller of record for their SaaS listings on the AWS Marketplace. A DSOR Distributor creates and manages ISV SaaS contract listings in AWS Marketplace, handling private offers in collaboration with channel partners. For this reason, DSOR represents a scaling mechanism for Infinigate to widen its market reach and generates incremental growth opportunities for vendors and channel partners.

The growth projections for the Hyperscaler Cloud Marketplace are sizeable, with 29% CAGR anticipated over the next 5 years, according to Omdia. The IT channel has a distinct and growing role to play in this market, and a rising share in this growth with 59% of spending expected to come through the channel by 2030. Cybersecurity remains a key area of investment, following a similar rising trajectory with 31% growth expected over the same period.

“AWS is a cornerstone for many organisations' successful business operations. Collaborating with a global cloud provider of this calibre is of great significance for our ambitious roadmap, as we grow our cloud distribution offering to support our customers with a strong cloud adoption strategy, helping them devise the best cloud model that suits their business requirements”, commented Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group.

“We are proud of becoming part of the AWS DSOR programme and delighted to bring this incremental growth opportunity to our vendor and channel partners. By joining the DSOR programme, we're not just simplifying procurement – we're revolutionising how organizations access and implement cloud solutions, reducing processing time by up to 85% and ensuring faster time-to-value for our customers”, he added.

This collaboration will support Infinigate's channel ecosystem through a robust cloud services platform and help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex security projects on AWS, underscoring Infinigate's commitment to its strategic objective to make leading-edge cybersecurity solutions and services widely and easily available globally.

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ.

