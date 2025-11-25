Authorities Clear Landslides And Flooded Roads After Heavy Rain In Tafileh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh, Nov 25 (Petra) - Authorities in Tafileh said Tuesday they had cleared several landslides along the South Jordan Valley road near Sanafha after heavy rain and flash floods hit the governorate earlier in the day.The downpour also blocked the main road in Wadi Zaid area in the southern governorate when storm drains failed to cope with the runoff, forcing some drivers to stop until crews pumped out the water and restored traffic flow.The Tafileh Public Works Directorate said field teams, backed by heavy machinery, began work at daybreak to clear soil and debris from the road linking the governorate to the southern Jordan Valley. The route was reopened once crews removed the mud and secured the roadway, with police regulating traffic on the busy corridor.Authorities said additional sand slides triggered by the intense rainfall had closed part of the road, but it was subsequently cleared. Drivers described the route as particularly prone to washouts during storms due to its steep terrain.Tafileh saw intense, thunderous rainfall that caused localized flooding, mudslides and water pooling on several road segments. Officials said all internal roads in the governorate remain open after response teams handled weather-related disruptions.The governorate's main operations room said emergency plans were activated and field teams continued to monitor conditions throughout the day.