Trump Launches AI Project “Genesis Mission”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive directive creating the “Genesis Mission,” a program aimed at harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to drive swift scientific breakthroughs, according to the White House.
The order emphasizes AI as the pivotal arena for global technological supremacy, framing the initiative as part of what the White House describes as a critical international race.
“From the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress,” the directive stated, highlighting that the obstacles facing the US demand a "historic national effort."
"This order launches the “Genesis Mission” as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century,” it added.
According to the order, the Department of Energy (DOE) will oversee the "Genesis Mission," creating a comprehensive American Science and Security Platform.
This integrated AI framework will combine national laboratory supercomputers, protected cloud systems, AI agents, predictive models, and access to the world’s largest repository of federally curated scientific datasets.
The DOE is tasked with mapping all federal computing and storage assets, as well as potential industrial collaborations, within 90 days.
Within 120 days, it must identify initial datasets and AI model resources, and within 270 days, the department is expected to showcase the platform’s first operational capability.
