RLDA Pioneers Integrated Station Facility Management (ISFM) Initiative At Gomti Nagar And Chandigarh Railway Stations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2025: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, is spearheading a transformation of railway station management through its Integrated Station Facility Management (ISFM) initiative. This comprehensive framework is designed for the professional, quality sustaining, and efficient upkeep and operation of railway stations, aiming to set a new benchmark for passenger experience in India.
Integrated Station Facility Management - The Concept
The redevelopment of station has been a flagship scheme of Indian Railway under which world class stations are poised to be commissioned in coming time. Such world class elegant infrastructure needs a high standard housekeeping, maintenance & Passenger amenities. The Integrated Station Facility Management (ISFM) model - an approach that integrates Housekeeping, O&M Maintenance and Commercial activity at the Railway Station under one unified setup by an agency with capability of maintaining high standards - which is boarded through a fair, transparent open bid process.
Gomti Nagar Railway Station: The ISFM Launchpad
The Gomti Nagar Railway Station in Lucknow is the first station to adopt this new, comprehensive framework. RLDA has invited bids for the appointment of an ISFM agency for the station, which has been recently redeveloped and boasts a majestic look, elegance, and state-of-the-art technology.
Key Features & Amenities: The station features state-of-the-art technology and passenger amenities, such as central air conditioning, CCTV, lifts, and escalators.
Commercial Opportunities: The project offers excellent scope for revenue earning through commercial utilization of offered station space, including food courts, retail spaces, parking, advertising, paid lounges, kiosks, cloakrooms, and offices. The station is also centrally located in a posh commercial cum residential area with excellent road, metro, train, and air connectivity.
Expanding the ISFM Footprint: Chandigarh Railway Station
Following Gomti Nagar, the ISFM initiative is being expanded to other key stations, including Chandigarh Railway Station. RLDA has invited bids for the appointment of an agency to provide ISFM services at this station, which is strategically located near Madhya Marg, connecting Chandigarh and Panchkula. This station will handle premium trains such as the Shatabdi Express and Vande Bharat.
Project Objective: The project involves the operation, maintenance, and commercial development of the station area, ensuring world-class upkeep, seamless operations, and enhanced passenger comfort.
Key Features & Amenities: The station is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including CCTV, lifts, escalators, solar panels, auto-sensor doors, and an advanced Building Management System (BMS). It also offers commercial opportunities such as food courts and retail spaces, large parking areas, advertising spaces, paid lounges, kiosks, cloakrooms, and offices.
The Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for the Safdarjung Integrated Station Facility Management (ISFM) was formally floated on November 20, 2025. Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the projects in Bhubaneswar and Gurugram will be released shortly. This swift action highlights our focus on modernizing station facility management and enhancing the commercialization potential of these facilities.
Vice Chairman, RLDA, Shri Manoj Garg, said, "The ISFM initiative is designed to deliver top-quality maintenance, world-class passenger services, and high-value commercial facilities. By on boarding an experienced and competent agency, we aim to set a new benchmark for the operation and upkeep of railway stations in India. Gomti Nagar is just the beginning of a nationwide transformation that will redefine the passenger experience."
Through the ISFM model, RLDA is not only redefining how stations are managed but also transforming them into vibrant, passenger-centric city hubs where comfort, convenience, and innovation come together to create a new benchmark in railway infrastructure management.
About RLDA
The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, responsible for the development of railway land. Its key mandates include station redevelopment, colony redevelopment, commercial leasing (leasing commercial sites), and development of multi-functional complexes across India ISFMs. RLDA is committed to creating modern, passenger-centric infrastructure while ensuring sustainable revenue models for Indian Railways.
