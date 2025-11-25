403
The BIBF Receives Delegation from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII)
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama - 24 November 2025: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) received a high-level delegation from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII-UK) as part of a visit aimed at reinforcing the longstanding collaboration between the two institutions and expanding future areas of partnership. The relationship spans more than three decades and continues to play a significant role in advancing insurance training and professional development across Bahrain and the region.
The delegation included Dr. Helen Phillips Chair of the CII Board; Ms. Gaenor Jones CII Regional Director for the Middle East (Dubai); and Mr. Yassir Al Baharna, CEO of Trust Re and Board Member of both CII and BIBF.
The visit started with a tour of the Institute’s state-of-the-art facilities, where the delegation was introduced to BIBF’s smart demonstrating the Institute’s commitment to delivering world-class learning environments that support national workforce development and align with Bahrain’s economic priorities.
The CII delegation also received a comprehensive overview of BIBF’s various learning centres, with each centre presenting its programmes and areas of specialisation. The presentations highlighted the breadth of BIBF’s educational portfolio in support of multiple economic sectors, including the insurance sector, which plays a vital role in national economic growth.
The visit further included a briefing on major national,regional and international initiatives led by BIBF, including accredited professional qualifications, sector-development programmes, and collaborative regional training projects, in addition to the Institute’s efforts to elevate the insurance industry through specialised education and professional training.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the strategic partnership that has flourished for over 30 years - an achievement that underscores BIBF’s leadership in insurance education and training. BIBF currently holds the highest number of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) credits in the region within the CII qualification framework. Discussions also covered joint achievements in raising professional standards within the insurance sector and explored new opportunities to expand qualification pathways, enhance training content, and introduce market-driven training solutions for the regional insurance industry.
On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, emphasised the importance of the visit in strengthening cooperation with the CII, stating: “The CII has been a key strategic partner to BIBF for more than 30 years, and this partnership has played a central role in establishing leading professional standards for the insurance sector in Bahrain and the region. Today, we continue working together to develop educational and training pathways that support market development, address future needs, and enhance the sector’s overall output.”
The visit concluded with both institutions reaffirming their commitment to expanding joint efforts and launching new initiatives that advance the quality of insurance education, elevate workforce capabilities, and support national goals toward building a knowledge-based economy and developing skilled Bahraini talent capable of driving future sectoral growth.
