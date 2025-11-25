MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Paris, 25November 2025

Update on Ramsay Health Care Limited's review of its strategic options associated with its majority shareholding in Ramsay Générale de Santé

On 27 February 2025, Ramsay Générale de Santé acknowledged the announcement of its Australian reference shareholder Ramsay Health Care Limited regarding the review of its strategic options associated with its majority shareholding in Ramsay Générale de Santé.

Today, Ramsay Générale de Santé takes note of the press release issued by Ramsay Health Care Limited announcing that it has completed this review with the support of Goldman Sachs.

According to this press release, Ramsay Health Care Limited indicates that its Board and Management are committed to executing one of the options considered as part of this strategic review, and that the market will be provided with an update no later than the publication of Ramsay Health Care Limited's first half results in February 2026.

The press release issued by Ramsay Health Care Limited can be viewed on its website ().

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 492 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centres, with constant innovation to improves everyone's health and ensures equitable access to secure and qualitative care.

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11

... ...

Attachment

RAMSAY SANTE - Press Release on November 25 2025