Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RAMSAY SANTE : Press Release On November 25 2025


2025-11-25 02:33:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 25th November 2025

Update on Ramsay Health Care Limited's review of its strategic options associated with its majority shareholding in Ramsay Générale de Santé

On 27 February 2025, Ramsay Générale de Santé acknowledged the announcement of its Australian reference shareholder Ramsay Health Care Limited regarding the review of its strategic options associated with its majority shareholding in Ramsay Générale de Santé.

Today, Ramsay Générale de Santé takes note of the press release issued by Ramsay Health Care Limited announcing that it has completed this review with the support of Goldman Sachs.

According to this press release, Ramsay Health Care Limited indicates that its Board and Management are committed to executing one of the options considered as part of this strategic review, and that the market will be provided with an update no later than the publication of Ramsay Health Care Limited's first half results in February 2026.

The press release issued by Ramsay Health Care Limited can be viewed on its website ().

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 492 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centres, with constant innovation to improves everyone's health and ensures equitable access to secure and qualitative care.

Facebook:
Instagram:
Twitter:
LinkedIn:
YouTube:

Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471
Website:

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon
Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11
... ...

Attachment

  • RAMSAY SANTE - Press Release on November 25 2025

MENAFN25112025004107003653ID1110393038



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search