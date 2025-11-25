403
Old Doha Port Expands Water Shuttle Service Following Its Success During Qatar Boat Show 2025
(MENAFN- Mcsaatchi) Doha, Qatar – November X, 2025– Old Doha Port has announced that its water shuttle service will now operate throughout all major upcoming events, following the remarkable success achieved during Qatar Boat Show 2025. This enhanced service will provide visitors with smooth, direct access to Old Doha Port via two designated departure points: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha and The Pearl Island. The initiative reflects the strong collaboration between partners and ensures a seamless journey for guests travelling to the Port.
Across the four-day event, more than 1,500 passengers travelled by water to the heart of the show, enjoying a comfortable and efficient arrival experience. The water shuttle quickly became one of the standout features of Qatar Boat Show 2025, offering visitors an engaging and memorable way to experience Old Doha Port.
The expansion of the service reinforces Old Doha Port’s position as a world-class maritime destination that places visitor comfort at the forefront. By offering an innovative and effortless arrival experience, the Port continues to unite Qatar’s rich maritime heritage with its contemporary identity, strengthening the country’s standing as a global hub for tourism, culture, and marine innovation. This initiative forms part of a wider programme designed to enhance accessibility, elevate comfort, and uphold the highest standards of efficiency across all events hosted at the Port.
“At Old Doha Port, we are guided by a clear vision to provide innovative and forward-thinking services that elevate the visitor journey and contribute to the advancement of Qatar’s maritime and tourism sectors. The success of the water shuttle during Qatar Boat Show demonstrated the value of expanding access routes to the Port. We remain committed to further developing these services to ensure smoother movement and an enriched experience for all our guests.”
Building on this momentum, Old Doha Port is now developing the water shuttle into a sustainable, year-round service. An official tender will soon be issued to appoint a specialised marine transport operator to support winter-season visitors and ensure enhanced accessibility during major events. This step further advances the commitments shared during the press conference announcing Old Doha Port’s Calendar of Events for 2025–2026.
The expansion of the water shuttle marks a significant milestone in Old Doha Port’s growing legacy. It represents a transformative step that elevates visitor comfort, introduces new experiences, and strengthens the Port’s position as a premier destination for hosting major events throughout the year.
