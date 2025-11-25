Dividend Payment Ex-Date Of Aktsiaselts Infortar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktsiaselts Infortar will pay the second instalment of dividends for the 2024 financial year in the net amount 1.5 euros per share. List of shareholders entitled to dividends will be recorded on 4 December 2025 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registrar (record-date).From this date onwards, persons acquiring shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2024 on 15 December 2025.

Dividend shall be paid to the Shareholders on 15 December 2025 by transfer to the bank account.

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6558 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...

