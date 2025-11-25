Indonesia Independence Day Celebrated

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Indonesia in Doha celebrated the 80th Independence Day of Indonesia with a diplomatic reception yesterday, highlighting deepening relations between Indonesia and Qatar, expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, and a heartfelt farewell from Indonesia's outgoing Ambassador.

The event, attended by ministers, diplomats, and dignitaries, opened with Ambassador of Indonesia H E Ridwan Hassan expressing appreciation and best wishes for Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, and Minister of State H E Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari attended the reception as guests of honour.

In his remarks, the Ambassador reflected on Indonesia's journey as a nation of more than 280 million people spread across 17,000 islands and speaking 700 languages.

The Ambassador underscored the strong and evolving partnership between Indonesia and Qatar, which will mark its 50th anniversary next year. Recalling his five-year tenure, he noted that he began his posting during the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed Qatar's effective national response and rapid post-pandemic recovery.

He highlighted key milestones, including the Indonesian community's participation in festivities during the 2022 World Cup, as well as the successful Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture 2023, which strengthened people-to-people ties through extensive cultural programming.

Touching on political cooperation, he recalled President Prabowo Subianto's official visits to Doha, including the April 2025 meeting with H H the Amir where both leaders agreed to jointly establish a $4bn investment fund managed by Qatar Investment Authority and Indonesia's Danantara. He also referenced the President's second visit in September 2025 to show solidarity following the Israeli attack. The Ambassador reaffirmed Indonesia's unwavering support for Palestine and praised Qatar's leading role in global mediation efforts.

Economic cooperation continues to expand steadily, with bilateral trade rising nearly 15% over the past five years. Major Qatari investments in Indonesia-particularly Ooredoo's digital infrastructure contributions and QNB Indonesia's financial services-were highlighted, along with the strong growth of Indonesian expatriates in Qatar, now exceeding 27,000.

Defence, education, tourism, and labour cooperation have also deepened, marked by new agreements, academic exchanges, increased flights, and the establishment of Indonesia's first Defence Attaché Office in Doha.

The event also saw colourful traditional dance and song performances.