New Health Ministry Plan Targets Long Lines At Hospital Pharmacies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health has launched a new plan to ease overcrowding at hospital and comprehensive health-center pharmacies, beginning in Amman before expanding to other governorates.Health Minister Dr. Ibrahim Al-Bdour said in a statement Tuesday that the initiative follows field visits that revealed heavy congestion at pharmacy counters as well as at registration and billing windows.A ministry review of patient flow and prescription types showed that around 50 percent of pharmacy visitors are patients collecting monthly refills for chronic medications, with peak hours recorded between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.Based on these findings, Al-Bdour said the ministry will activate a home-delivery service for chronic medications through the "Hakeem" mobile application. Patients or their family members can request refills through the app, with medications delivered to their homes for a nominal fee of JD2, eliminating the need to visit hospital pharmacies.To test the service, the ministry carried out a pilot awareness campaign last month at three comprehensive health centers in Amman. Following positive feedback, the service will be extended to all hospitals and comprehensive centers in the capital starting early December.Volunteers will be present at Al-Bashir Hospital, Dr. Jamil Al-Tutunji Hospital, and all comprehensive health centers in Amman to help patients download and navigate the Hakeem app.The ministry has also designated special afternoon hours for patients with monthly prescriptions:- 1 p.m.–5 p.m. at Al-Bashir and Al-Tutunji hospitals- 1 p.m.–4 p.m. at comprehensive health centersAl-Bdour stressed the importance of strengthening medication stocks at all pharmacies and instructed that supplies for chronic-disease patients be maintained to prevent shortages.He noted that the plan is part of a broader effort to improve pharmaceutical services, ease patient burdens, and reinforce confidence in public health facilities.