Azerbaijan Approves New Rules For Agropark Management Fees

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The“Procedure for Determining the Amount of Fees for Managing State-Established Agroparks” has been approved.

Azernews reports that Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov has signed the corresponding decision.

Under the decision, the Procedure sets out the rules for determining the amount of fees for the management of agroparks established by the state.

The fee (hereinafter referred to as“the fee”) will cover expenses related to the maintenance of infrastructure and common-use areas within state-established agroparks. These costs will be paid by the agropark's resident enterprises.

The amount of the fee will be determined based on the volume of services provided to residents of state-established agroparks.

The fee will be set annually per hectare of land, inclusive of value-added tax.

When determining the fee, factors such as the period during which residents generate profit from their agricultural activities, the type of business activity, and the social character of the investment project will be taken into account.

The social character of an investment project refers to cases where persons registered as jobseekers or unemployed under the State Employment Agency's self-employment program are registered as residents of the state-established agropark and engage in entrepreneurial activities there.

Residents will be required to pay the fee by transferring it to the bank account of the managing organisation within 30 calendar days after the completion of the first 12 months following the signing of a business activity contract.

The fee amount will be determined separately for each state-established agropark.

The fee rates will be as follows:

For annual crops (excluding vegetable farms) and fodder crops: 100% from the first year;

For perennial crops (excluding social orchards): 20% during years 1–3, 60% during years 4–5, and 100% from year 6 onwards;

For social orchards: 0% during years 1–3, 60% during years 4–5, and 100% from year 6 onwards;

For nurseries: 18% in the first year and 100% from the second year onwards;

For vegetable farms: 44% in the first year and 100% from the second year onwards;

For greenhouses and innovative plant production: 44% in the first year and 100% from the second year onwards;

For modern livestock and poultry complexes, modern fish farms, processing and packaging of agricultural products, service facilities, including storage, sorting, and sale: 33% during the construction period and 100% from the first year of operation.

For reference, the decision was adopted on September 26, entered into the State Register of Legal Acts on November 20, and came into force on November 21.