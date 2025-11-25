Baku Hosts 2025 Caspian Technical Conference Organized By SPE

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 2025 Caspian Technical Conference, organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), is taking place today in Baku, Azernews reports.

This year's event is hosted with the support of SOCAR and is held under the theme“Learning from the Past, Reimagining the Present, Inspiring the Future.”

Over the next two days, participants will engage in discussions on digitalization, the application of artificial intelligence, enhanced reservoir performance, as well as safety and sustainable supply-key priorities shaping the future of the region's energy sector.

The program includes an opening ceremony, the presentation of SPE regional awards, two high-level plenary sessions, and more than twenty thematic panels featuring both practical case studies and analytical reports.

Speakers will include representatives from major international companies and leading academic institutions. A technology exhibition will run alongside the conference, where companies will showcase new tools, engineering solutions, and innovations expected to influence the industry's future landscape.

SPE-the Society of Petroleum Engineers-is a global organization uniting 132,000 professionals from 146 countries. The organization develops professional standards, designs educational programs, supports technical communities, and serves as a platform for industry knowledge exchange. SPE maintains offices in Calgary, Dallas, Dubai, Houston, and Kuala Lumpur.