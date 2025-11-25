403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japanese PM, Trump Agree On Close Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday affirmed that the two countries will continue working closely under the current international situation, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their 25-minute phone talks, Takaichi and Trump also exchanged views on strengthening the Japan-US alliance and the situation and various challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said in a press release.
Trump briefed her on the latest situation of US-China relations, including his summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, according to the ministry.
For her part, Takaichi conveyed her appreciation for the US' efforts toward peace in Ukraine. In response to Trump's question, Takaichi also explained about the recent Group of 20 (G-20) summit in South Africa. (end)
mk
During their 25-minute phone talks, Takaichi and Trump also exchanged views on strengthening the Japan-US alliance and the situation and various challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said in a press release.
Trump briefed her on the latest situation of US-China relations, including his summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, according to the ministry.
For her part, Takaichi conveyed her appreciation for the US' efforts toward peace in Ukraine. In response to Trump's question, Takaichi also explained about the recent Group of 20 (G-20) summit in South Africa. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment