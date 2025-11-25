Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Congratulates Suriname Pres. On Independence Day

2025-11-25 02:02:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to the President of Suriname, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, on her country's Independence Day. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

