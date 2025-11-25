Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Fourth Tranche For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October 2025 to no later than 2 February 2026. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: From 17 November to 21 November 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,549,750 own shares at an average price of NOK 240.7294 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 17 November OSE 295,250 246.2584 72,707,792.60 CEUX TQEX 18 November OSE 299,500 243.4262 72,906,146.90 CEUX TQEX 19 November OSE 319,000 240.4622 76,707,441.80 CEUX TQEX 20 November OSE 307,000 239.3241 73,472,498.70 CEUX TQEX 21 November OSE 329,000 234.8832 77,276,572.80 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,549,750 240.7294 373,070,452.80 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche



OSE 3,281,559 244.3073 801,708,975.09 CEUX TQEX Total 3,281,559 244.3073 801,708,975.09 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)



OSE 4,831,309 243.1597 1,174,779,427.89 CEUX TQEX Total 4,831,309 243.1597 1,174,779,427.89





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 48,846,281 own shares, corresponding to 1.91% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 38,153,619 own shares, corresponding to 1.49% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment

Detailed overview of transactions