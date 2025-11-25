PM Modi, Amit Shah, President Murmu Pay Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur On Shaheedi Diwas: 'Unmatched Courage, Sacrifice'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom day on Tuesday (November 25). He posted on X, "On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice."

"His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society," PM Modi said.

He also shared a video along with his post, in which he could be seen offering prayers at a gurudwara and serving langar.

Born on April 1, 1621, Tegh Bahadur was the youngest child of Guru Hargobind and the ninth Sikh guru. He was beheaded on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on November 24, 1675, in Delhi.

Amit Shah, Rekha Gupta, other leaders pay tribute

Paying homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the ninth Sikh Guru pursued spiritual practices, conducted divine congregations, and also protected his culture and faith from cruel invaders in a single lifetime.

In a message on X, Shah said,"On the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, 'Hind Ki Chadar' Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, I pay my respects and homage to him.

"He fought for the Kashmiri Pandits, challenged the tyrannical Mughals, and sacrificed everything for the sake of faith."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu posted on X, "On the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, I pay my tributes to him. His message of walking on the path of religion, justice, and steadfastness is an inspiration for all humanity."

"The strength to face every situation with courage, patience, and firm determination comes to us from his sacrifice made for the protection of faith and human rights," President Murmu posted on X.

On the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a 'Dhwaj Yatra' from the Sis Ganj Sahib gurudwara in the national capital to Punjab's Anandpur Sahib.

A large number of devotees participated in the yatra. "This event is an unparalleled opportunity to commemorate Sri Guru Ji's teachings, ideals and his supreme sacrifice for safeguarding the religion and humanity," Gupta said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, part of the three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, was held on Monday in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.