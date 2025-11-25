Netra Manthena's Royal Wedding: Do You Know How Much Jagmandir Palace Alone Costs?

Jagmandir Palace: When you think of Rajasthan, the first thing that comes to mind are beautiful palaces. Among them, surrounded by water with a beautiful ancient structure in the middle... Jagmandir Palace is very special.

Netra Manthena's wedding at Jagmandir Palace was a grand affair, rivaling the Ambani wedding. The event drew high-profile guests like Jennifer Lopez and Donald Trump Jr.

The history of Jagmandir Palace starts in the 17th century. The Mewar dynasty built it as a royal retreat, an 'Island Palace.' It's said that a young Shah Jahan took refuge here.

Regal marble statues, massive elephant figures, and a cool lake breeze make this palace a historic paradise. Its architecture still features Mewari art and Rajput-Mughal designs.

Choosing Jagmandir for Netra Manthena's wedding was a lifestyle statement. Functions happen amidst floating lights, making for cinematic photos. It's private, secure, and royal.

A royal wedding booking at Jagmandir Palace is high-end. The venue charge alone can be ₹30-50 lakh per night. With all extras, the cost can easily reach ₹1-1.5 crore.

The guest journey to the island is cinematic. Inside, marble pillars and gardens add a royal touch. Private fireworks and gourmet menus give an international feel to weddings.