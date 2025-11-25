Netra Manthena's Royal Wedding: Do You Know How Much Jagmandir Palace Alone Costs?
Jagmandir Palace: When you think of Rajasthan, the first thing that comes to mind are beautiful palaces. Among them, surrounded by water with a beautiful ancient structure in the middle... Jagmandir Palace is very special.
Netra Manthena's wedding at Jagmandir Palace was a grand affair, rivaling the Ambani wedding. The event drew high-profile guests like Jennifer Lopez and Donald Trump Jr.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jagmandir Island Palace (@jagmandirislandpalace)
The history of Jagmandir Palace starts in the 17th century. The Mewar dynasty built it as a royal retreat, an 'Island Palace.' It's said that a young Shah Jahan took refuge here.
Regal marble statues, massive elephant figures, and a cool lake breeze make this palace a historic paradise. Its architecture still features Mewari art and Rajput-Mughal designs.
Choosing Jagmandir for Netra Manthena's wedding was a lifestyle statement. Functions happen amidst floating lights, making for cinematic photos. It's private, secure, and royal.
A royal wedding booking at Jagmandir Palace is high-end. The venue charge alone can be ₹30-50 lakh per night. With all extras, the cost can easily reach ₹1-1.5 crore.
The guest journey to the island is cinematic. Inside, marble pillars and gardens add a royal touch. Private fireworks and gourmet menus give an international feel to weddings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment