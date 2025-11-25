Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arunachal Woman Detained At Shanghai Airport Over 'Arunachal Linkage' India Seeks Assurances


Arunachal woman Prema Thongdok faced an ordeal at Shanghai Airport after officials questioned her Indian passport, citing her Arunachal Pradesh birthplace. She detailed the harassment in a letter to senior Indian authorities, urging action. Indian officials are now seeking assurances and clarity from China after her distressing experience triggered diplomatic concern.

AsiaNet News

