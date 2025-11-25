First-Ever Las Vegas World Kite Festival Announced For Thanksgiving Weekend 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The first-ever Las Vegas World Kite Festival is scheduled to take place November 28–29, 2025, at the Desert Breeze Events Center. The two-day event will feature international kite demonstrations, family activities, art installations, and evening illuminated kite displays.

Daytime programming will include world-class kite demonstrations, with teams from multiple countries presenting synchronized aerial displays and large sculptural kites. Additional activities include a Kids' Zone with kite-making workshops and family-friendly educational sessions. Food vendors, artisan booths, and live music will also be available on-site.

Evening activities will feature a Night Glow Kite Show, showcasing illuminated kites and a large-format, 100-meter lighted dragon kite designed for nighttime visibility. The program aims to highlight the artistic and technical possibilities of kite performance after dark.

The festival theme,“Love Takes Flight,” draws inspiration from Las Vegas's longstanding reputation as a global wedding destination and aims to explore themes of connection and shared experience. Installations and photo areas throughout the venue will highlight these concepts.

Event Details

What: The 2025 Las Vegas World Kite Festival

Theme: Love Takes Flight

Date: November 28–29, 2025 (Thanksgiving weekend)

Location: Desert Breeze Events Center, 8455 Kids Zone Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Tickets & Info: Visit or follow us on social media ig@lvworldkitefestival

The Las Vegas World Kite Festival is a new community event created to showcase global kite culture, promote family engagement, and support artistic expression through aerial performance. The festival aims to bring together local residents, visitors, and international kite teams for a shared cultural experience.