'Historic Win', Says BJP After Felicitating Blind Women's T20 Cricket Team

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 25 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday felicitated India's Blind Women's T20 Cricket team in Bengaluru for its historic win against Nepal.

"The Indian team's victory in the Blind Women's T20 Cricket World Cup is a truly historic achievement," said Karnataka BJP chief and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra.

Commending the Indian team for its winning streak throughout the series, he said this success was made possible through hard work, teamwork and commitment.

In a post on the social media platform X, he said, "Members of the Indian team, who created history by winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup and brought glory to the nation, were felicitated with heartfelt congratulations and pride in Bengaluru today. The entire country is celebrating India's achievement, as the team secured a thrilling seven-wicket victory against Nepal in the final to claim the world champions' title."

"Every member of the team has overcome physical challenges to deliver a historic win for the nation and has showcased to the world the strength and confidence of India's women in sports. Their extraordinary determination is not only exemplary but also a great source of inspiration to all," Vijayendra stated.

It is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas that the team's captain, Deepika, who led the team successfully and instilled motivation and confidence in her players, grew up here in Karnataka, the BJP leader said.

Similarly, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and a former cricketer himself, who played a key role in this victory, was also honoured along with the team, Vijayendra stated.

It is a remarkable achievement and will give greater confidence and a brighter future to all our sportspersons with disabilities, Vijayendra stated.

Notably, India clinched the inaugural Blind Women's T20 Cricket World Cup with a commanding seven-wicket win over Nepal in the final, marking a historic milestone for the country.

The victory has been widely celebrated across the nation, with leaders, sports bodies and the public praising the players for overcoming physical challenges and proving the strength of Indian women in adaptive sports.

Captain Deepika T.C., who hails from Karnataka, has been particularly lauded for her leadership and composure.