Demonstrators call for Trump’s impeachment at White House rally
(MENAFN) According to reports, protesters assembled outside the White House on Monday demanding that US President Donald Trump be impeached and removed from office. Participants carried signs reading "Trump must go now!" and "Impeach, Convict, Remove."
Chants echoed through the crowd, including "Danger, danger there is a fascist at the White House," and "Trump regime has got to go." Demonstrators joined hands and marked the protest zone with yellow tape labeled “Crime Scene Do Not Cross,” symbolically cordoning off the area.
The event proceeded without any incidents and remained entirely peaceful.
As stated by reports, the gathering followed nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations held last month, during which millions protested Trump and his administration, citing concerns over democracy, free expression, and environmental protections.
