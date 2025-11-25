PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Offer Prayers At Ram Temple Ahead Of 'Dhwajarohan Utsav'

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday offered prayers at Shri Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Shri Ram Lalla amidst Vedic manta chants ahead of the historic 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' (flag-hoisting ceremony) at the Ram Jamnabhoomi Temple.

Ram Darbar features a majestic idol of Lord Ram in his royal form, flanked by the idols of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, and Hanuman, set in a regal tableau that showcases the grandeur of the divine court.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received an enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Ayodhya for the much-awaited 'Dhwajarohan Utsav'. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the Saket College helipad, after which the Prime Minister proceeded toward the temple complex, leading a vibrant roadshow.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir located within the vast Ram Temple complex.

These seven temples honour Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

The Sapt Mandirs represent the revered gurus, devotees and companions who played pivotal roles in Lord Ram's life, and their presence in the complex highlights their enduring significance.

PM Modi then headed to Sheshavtar Mandir and Mata Annapurna Mandir and offered his prayers there.

At around 12:00 p.m., the Prime Minister will take part in the flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the formal completion of the Ram Temple's construction. The ceremony holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for devotees across the country.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes and winds.

The event marks another milestone in the unfolding cultural renaissance centred around Ayodhya, with leaders emphasising that the flag symbolises not only religious devotion but also India's enduring civilisational ethos.