FM In Berlin For Talks, Policy Forum Participation

Amman, Nov 25 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday began a working visit to Berlin, where he will meet German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul and take part in the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.He is also scheduled to join a Munich Security Conference session on Jordan's geopolitical role in the Middle East.Safadi will separately meet the chair and members of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee.

