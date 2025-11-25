Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM In Berlin For Talks, Policy Forum Participation


2025-11-25 01:06:05
Amman, Nov 25 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday began a working visit to Berlin, where he will meet German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul and take part in the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.
He is also scheduled to join a Munich Security Conference session on Jordan's geopolitical role in the Middle East.
Safadi will separately meet the chair and members of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee.

Jordan News Agency

