Luxury To Cast A Spell On Dwarka Expressway With Central Park's Signature Venture DELPHINE
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 24th November, 2025: Central Park, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer owned by The Bakshi Group of Enterprises, holding unmistakable legacy across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and automotive industries, has announced the launch of Delphine on Dwarka Expressway, marking its entry into one of NCR's most dynamic and promising growth corridors. Located in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, the project represents a strategic expansion of Central Park's luxury footprint, bringing its hallmark blend of design excellence, hospitality-led living and long-term value creation to a new market that is poised for accelerated growth.
As the brand's first development on Dwarka Expressway, Delphine is envisioned to set a new benchmark for the area while contributing to its holistic growth, much like the brand's transformative impact on the Sohna region.
Spread across 7.85 acres, Delphine is a high-rise residential development comprising six towers planned across three phases. The offering includes two towers of fully serviced studio and one-bedroom residences, four towers of 3- and 4-bedroom residences each, culminating into King Tower in its final phase. Each residence has been thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light and openness, surrounded by landscaped green expanses and complemented by Central Park's signature hospitality services.
The total project investment stands at INR 2000 Cr, funded through internal accruals and capital finance. Construction will be managed in-house and is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion expected by the year 2032. The development will be executed in three phases with an estimated sales realisation of INR 3500 Cr.
Commenting on the launch, Amarjit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Central Park, said, "Delphine represents our vision to create landmarks that shape communities and drive growth. Our entry into Dwarka Expressway is a step towards developing Gurugram's next luxury hub, where infrastructure, design and investment potential come together seamlessly."
Ankush Kaul, President - Sales, Marketing and CRM, Central Park, added, "Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a high-value real estate corridor with robust infrastructure and growing investor confidence. Delphine is positioned as a high-yield project offering long-term appreciation potential, backed by Central Park's legacy of trust and quality. With its strategic location, modern architecture and hospitality-led offerings, it presents a compelling opportunity for both investors and end-users."
Strategically located at the intersection of the 60-metre and 24-metre roads, Delphine offers seamless connectivity to Delhi, IGI Airport, the Diplomatic Enclave, Yashobhoomi and key employment hubs and iconic landmarks. Its proximity to Golf Course Extension, SPR, KMP Expressway and NH-48 ensures superior accessibility and strong capital appreciation potential.
Residents at Delphine will enjoy an extensive range of curated amenities including two clubhouses, swimming pools, a banquet hall, wellness zones, spa and salon, concierge services, a restaurant and landscaped open spaces. A signature highlight of the development is the Sky Deck, offering panoramic views and an elevated leisure experience that sets Delphine apart on the Dwarka Expressway. Each element has been thoughtfully designed to elevate everyday living through comfort, convenience and a sense of belonging.
With Delphine, Central Park reinforces its legacy of redefining luxury living in NCR, creating destinations that combine design, hospitality and value in India's most promising new corridor.
About Central Park Estates
Central Park Estates is a leading Gurgaon-based real estate developer, part of the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, a legacy name across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and automotive industries. The Bakshi Group of Enterprises owns several hotels, ensuring their expertise in hospitality remains unmatched. Known for offering a luxurious lifestyle, Central Park Estates provides an extraordinary experience through concept-based luxury homes and 5-star hospitality services. Key projects include Delphine at Dwarka Expressway, Central Park at Golf Course Road, Central Park Resorts, Belaperla & Belanova (upcoming), Central Park The Room, and Central Park Flower Valley, which includes Selene, Bignonia Towers, The Orchard, Aqua Front Towers, The Room, Fleur Villas, Cerise Floors, Clover Floors, and Mikasa Plots.
