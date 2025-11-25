London Business School Deepens Commitment To Saudi Arabia With Opening Of New Riyadh Office

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– London Business School (LBS), a top-ranked global leader in business education, has officially opened the doors to its new Executive Education Office in Riyadh.

Situated in the heart of Riyadh's prestigious Diriyah city, the office reinforces LBS's long-standing partnership of more than a decade with the Kingdom and the country's growing focus on human capital development, a key pillar of Vision 2030.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior government representatives and business leaders in the Kingdom, including H.E. Dr. Eiman Al-Mutairi, Vice Minister of Commerce, alongside members of the British Embassy and the wider business community.

During her speech, H.E. Dr. Eiman Al-Mutairi, Vice Minister of Commerce, said:“The opening of London Business School's office in Riyadh marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to knowledge, leadership, and lifelong learning.

“Saudi Arabia has always valued global partnerships, and LBS, one of the world's most respected institutions, has long been a destination for our talent. More than 209 Saudi nationals have completed LBS MBA and Executive MBA programmes over the past 10 years, and 6,776 Saudi participants have attended the School's Executive Education programmes since 2022–23. We warmly welcome LBS to Riyadh. Their presence reflects a shared belief in true knowledge transfer and skill development, and together we will continue cultivating the next generation of leaders who will shape the Kingdom's future.”

Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School, said:“Saudi Arabia is aiming to deliver one of the world's most ambitious economic and social transformations. This requires strategic vision, global perspective and deep cultural understanding.

“The opening of our Riyadh office reflects our commitment to supporting this journey. We are proud to support the Kingdom's investment in the people, realising the transformation and the Kingdom's next phase of sustainable and knowledge-driven growth.”

Saudi Arabia is one of LBS's largest global markets for Executive Education. LBS has seen a significant rise in participation from Saudi executives in its open enrolment and customised Executive Education programmes and a growing number of Saudi women participants, demonstrating growing momentum toward inclusive leadership development. Through strategic collaborations and continued investment, the School aims to empower 10,000 Saudi leaders and to work with 100 organisations by 2030.

The School works closely with organisations such as the Diriyah Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and BSF to deliver tailored Executive Education programmes. Saudi nationals also represent the largest group within the Executive MBA cohort at the School's Dubai campus.

Professor Sir Steve Smith, UK Government International Education Champion and Special Representative to Saudi Arabia for Education, said:“I am delighted that London Business School has opened its new Executive Education Office in Diriyah. This is a key milestone in the strategic partnership in education between our two Kingdoms, aligning the ambitions of the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by driving innovation in education and future skills development.”