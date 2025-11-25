Atunus Home Achieves Success At High Point Market

MENAFN - GetNews)The high-quality brand Atunus Home achieved a successful and exciting showing at the High Point Market in North Carolina from October 24 to 29.

As the largest and most influential furniture event in the world, the show brought in thousands of industry professionals - and many of them stopped by the Atunus Home booth. Designers, retailers, and buyers from across the country visited to explore the brand's newest collections and joined in deep conversations about furniture design, comfort engineering, and long-term quality. The team was thrilled to see how warmly the products were received. Many visitors praised the craftsmanship, materials, and modern comfort-focused designs, showing strong interest in future collaboration..







The company's newest furniture line about the sky cloud sofa series was a big hit. The designs were very stylish, matching the popular trends of gentle curves, soft shapes, and warm colors. But what really impressed the designers was the hidden quality. Atunushome showed that its sofas are built to last a very long time. Frames are made from very strong, special wood that is dried in a kiln so it will not twist or break down. Inside the cushions, the company uses a super-dense foam. This special foam means the cushions will not sink or sag easily, even after many years of daily use. This reliable quality is what professional buyers look for.

Following this great start, Atunus Home is now launching its new Trade Partner Program. This special program gives designers and architects extra help, such as services for custom sizes, choosing special fabrics, and easy shipping for large orders. By offering both excellent design and simple, long-lasting quality, Atunus home aims to be a top choice for projects that need the best furniture. The company plans to keep growing and showing off its quality at future markets.

About Atunus Home

Atunus Home is a worldwide furniture brand that makes high-quality, beautiful home items. The company focuses on giving customers the best price for the best quality. Atunushome always uses top materials, like very strong wood frames and durable foam cushions, to make furniture that lasts a very long time. The company is committed to great design and serving the professional trade community around the world.