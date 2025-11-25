WJS Home Solves The“Style Vs. Comfort” Dilemma

MENAFN - GetNews) New Washable Cloud Sectional proves homeowners no longer need to sacrifice durability for high-end aesthetics.

GUANGZHOU, China - Nov 24, 2025 - WJS Home today announced the release of the Deluxe Cloud Sectional Sofa, a strategic product launch designed to resolve a long-standing industry contradiction: the trade-off between luxurious design and practical family living.

Historically, the furniture sector has presented consumers with a binary choice: rigid, durable designs or soft, aesthetically pleasing "cloud" sofas that prove fragile in daily use. Industry data indicates that while demand for soft-seating is increasing, traditional upholstery often fails to withstand the wear caused by active families and pets. This discrepancy has created a clear market gap for products that offer visual softness without compromising longevity.

Bridging this gap, the Deluxe Cloud Sectional introduces a solution to the "showroom vs. reality" conflict. Moving beyond standard upholstery, the series integrates a high-performance weave that renders the fully removable covers machine-washable. This innovation allows the sofa to maintain its "Deluxe Cloud-Like" profile despite everyday exposure to spills or pet activity. Additionally, the design features modular architecture, enabling the L-shaped configuration to adapt to evolving spatial constraints.

This release reinforces the WJS Home mandate of "Practical Living." By engineering products that are "Washable. Modular. Unstoppable," the brand continues to validate its vision: ensuring modern homes remain livable, inviting spaces where comfort and utility coexist.