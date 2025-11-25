Russians Attack Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Again, Ministry Of Energy Reports
“A massive combined attack by the enemy on energy infrastructure facilities is underway at this very moment,” the statement reads.
It is noted that energy workers will begin assessing the damage and carrying out restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.
“We ask everyone to remain calm and follow safety precautions,” the ministry added.Read also: Russia attack Odesa region with drones, hitting energy facilities
As reported, overnight on November 25, Russian forces launched a combined air attack on Ukraine using cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as attack drones. An air raid alert was declared across the entire country.
