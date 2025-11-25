TVS X Electric Scooter: Price, Mileage, Top Speed & Features Revealed
The TVS X is a premium performance electric scooter that offers a 140 km range and a top speed of 105 km/h. It's the perfect mix of style and power.
The TVS X isn't just any electric scooter. It's a premium, performance-based EV with next-gen tech. Its ex-showroom price is ₹2,63,880. It's a great EV for daily use, tech lovers, and riding enthusiasts, blending power, style, and comfort.
Most EVs are for city commutes, but the TVS X is all about performance. It has a 4.4 kWh battery, a 7 kW motor with 11 kW peak power, and a top speed of 105 km/h. It hits 0-40 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. With a 140 km range on a single charge, it handles highways, daily commutes, and long weekend rides with ease.
The TVS X has two charging options. The 950W portable charger gets it to 80% in 3h 40m, while the fast charger hits 100% in 50 mins. It's built on the new lightweight“Xleton” platform. It features a 10.2-inch TFT display, SIM-based navigation, calls, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, keyless start, and smartwatch connectivity. It also has 3 riding modes: Xtealth, Xtride, and Xonic.
The scooter's design is stunning, with a sporty, sculpted style. The trellis frame, LED headlights, and dual disc brakes with ABS provide both safety and style. Weighing 120 kg, it offers good stability. It has a telescopic front suspension and a rear monoshock. The 3-year or 50,000 km battery warranty is a huge relief for EV users.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment