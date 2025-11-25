TVS X Electric Scooter: Price, Mileage, Top Speed & Features Revealed

The TVS X is a premium performance electric scooter that offers a 140 km range and a top speed of 105 km/h. It's the perfect mix of style and power.

The TVS X isn't just any electric scooter. It's a premium, performance-based EV with next-gen tech. Its ex-showroom price is ₹2,63,880. It's a great EV for daily use, tech lovers, and riding enthusiasts, blending power, style, and comfort.

Most EVs are for city commutes, but the TVS X is all about performance. It has a 4.4 kWh battery, a 7 kW motor with 11 kW peak power, and a top speed of 105 km/h. It hits 0-40 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. With a 140 km range on a single charge, it handles highways, daily commutes, and long weekend rides with ease.

The TVS X has two charging options. The 950W portable charger gets it to 80% in 3h 40m, while the fast charger hits 100% in 50 mins. It's built on the new lightweight“Xleton” platform. It features a 10.2-inch TFT display, SIM-based navigation, calls, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, keyless start, and smartwatch connectivity. It also has 3 riding modes: Xtealth, Xtride, and Xonic.

The scooter's design is stunning, with a sporty, sculpted style. The trellis frame, LED headlights, and dual disc brakes with ABS provide both safety and style. Weighing 120 kg, it offers good stability. It has a telescopic front suspension and a rear monoshock. The 3-year or 50,000 km battery warranty is a huge relief for EV users.