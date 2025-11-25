Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi To Hoist Saffron Flag In Grand Ceremony

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is decked up for the grand Dwajarohan Ceremony to be presided over by PM Modi today. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on Tuesday said that a 10-foot-tall, 20-foot-long triangular-shaped saffron flag is the colours of the flame and rising sun and symbolises sacrifice and devotion.

Details of the Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Rai also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Swami Govindadev Giri are scheduled to attend the Dhwajarohan ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony today.

Speaking to reporters, Trust General Secretary Rai said, "On Ram Vivah Panchami, Dhwajarohan will be done on the 'shikhar' of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir after 11.50 am. PM Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Swami Govindadev Giri, UP Governor and CM will attend the function...It is a saffron flag, the colours of the flame, the colour of the rising sun. The colour symbolises sacrifice and devotion. The flag is 10 ft tall, 20 ft long and triangular in shape."

Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj also expressed his excitement and informed that the Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements yesterday. "The day is finally here after five centuries. All preparations are complete. The Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements yesterday. Sar Sangh Sanchalak Mohan Bhagwat reviewed the arrangements yesterday and was satisfied with them," he told reporters.

Devotee Praise and Opposition Criticism

Meanwhile, devotees in Ayodhya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the special flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday, calling it a matter of pride for the Hindu community. However, PM Modi and state functionaries' participation in the event has drawn criticism from the Opposition.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai criticised the government, accusing it of "misleading people" in the name of religion. "We all worship Lord Ram, and we all are his devotees, but the way the government is marketing and advertising, I believe they are misleading people solely in the name of religion. Everyone worships Lord Ram, but repeatedly going there and marketing it is just a show," Rai said.

Prime Minister's Schedule

Meanwhile, at around 10 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir. At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

The Main Ceremony

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union. (ANI)

