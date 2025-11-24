Military Police Forces Mark Graduation Of Multiple Courses For 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Military Police Forces marked the graduation of several courses for the year 2025, in a ceremony held under the patronage and attendance of HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense blade-->

HE was received upon arrival by Maj. Gen. Rashid Mohammed Al-Hajri, Commander of the Military Police Forces.

The event featured the graduation of the Advanced Military Police Officers Course No. (2), the Joint Security and VIP Protection Course No. (8–9), the Advanced Military Police NCOs Course No. (13–14), the Basic Military Police Course for Other Ranks No. (109), the Joint Basic Investigations Course No. (38), and the Motorcycle Course No. (4).



Throughout these programs, graduates received a combination of theoretical and practical training designed to enhance their capabilities and ensure the effective performance of their duties.