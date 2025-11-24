POP MART Debuts“POP LAND EXCLUSIVE FESTIVE EVENT IN THAILAND”

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Siam Paragon sets the stage for Bangkok's new global POP destination

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2025 – POP MART THAILAND, under the management of POP MART INTERNATIONAL, one of the world's leading art toy creators and distributors, is bringing a new phenomenon to the city with the“ POP LAND EXCLUSIVE FESTIVE EVENT IN THAILAND.” Led by Ms. Siriporn Phlaengchanthuek, Country General Manager of POP MART (Thailand), in collaboration with Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Mrs. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director of Siam Paragon Business Unit the event invites visitors to immerse themselves in a world of imagination and cuteness like never before. The event was honored by the presence of Bie–Thassapak Xu, Gubgib–Sumonthip Xu, Paopao–Paulina Xu, Paopae–Lalina Xu, Pipe–Monthapoom Sumanawarangur, and New–Chayapak Tanprayoon, who brought lively energy and excitement to the POP community.

POP LAND CASTLE – The centerpiece of the event featuring giant art toy figures of POP MART's most iconic characters such as MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, and HIRONO, surrounding the highlight installation - the 5-meter-tall MOKOKO Big Figure, surrounded by a playful maze.

Set across over 1,000 square meters covering both Siam Paragon and Siam Center, the event transforms the city center into a wonderland of creativity and joy - celebrating the year-end festive season with the world's most beloved art toy characters marks POP MART's largest outdoor pop-up event globally, turning the festive season into a dreamlike playground filled with the brand's most iconic characters adored by fans worldwide. The POP LAND concept originated in Beijing in 2023, inspired by the idea of capturing life's beautiful little moments and evoking the pure joy of childhood. For Thailand, POP LAND reimagines this vision through the lens of Bangkok's vibrant POP culture, blending playful imagination with local charm. Highlighting this special edition is the debut appearance of“MOKOKO”, a brand-new, fluffy pink character symbolizing happiness, warmth, love, and innocence. Fans and collectors can also explore exclusive limited-edition collections, including the MOKOKO Sweetheart Series, Spring Flower Series, and Twinkly Fairy Tale Series, along with rare items that have previously experienced sold-out demand.

POP SLIDE: Finding MOKOKO – A giant pink ball pit located at Siam Center, where visitors can embark on a fun quest to uncover the secret of MOKOKO and capture the perfect photo moments in irresistibly cute settings.

See also pCloud Launches 11.11 Exclusive Offer: Lifetime Storage and Encryption Plans at Record-Low Prices

The event is divided into five main zones, each offering a unique experience:

POP LAND CHRISTMAS TREE – Thailand's first-ever Christmas tree by POP MART, adorned with fan-favorite characters to spread festive cheer and joy.

– A dreamlike tunnel decked with beloved POP MART IPs, connecting Siam Paragon's G floor to Parc Paragon, creating a whimsical journey through fantasy.– Thailand's first-ever Christmas tree by POP MART, adorned with fan-favorite characters to spread festive cheer and joy.– The centerpiece of the event featuring giant art toy figures of POP MART's most iconic characters such as MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, and HIRONO, surrounding the highlight installation - the 5-meter-tall MOKOKO Big Figure, surrounded by a playful maze.– A Thailand-exclusive café concept offering themed desserts and ice creams, such as TWINKLE TWINKLE TWIN MANGO YUZU (a refreshing mango-yuzu duo with a tropical Thai twist), SKULLPANDA Double Chocolate, and Cheesecake Ice Cream, two rich signature flavors not to be missed.– A giant pink ball pit located at Siam Center, where visitors can embark on a fun quest to uncover the secret of MOKOKO and capture the perfect photo moments in irresistibly cute settings.

This new creative destination marks a significant milestone for POP MART in positioning Thailand as a global hub for POP culture - driving Soft Power through art toys and POP ART, and offering an entirely new dimension of entertainment and imagination.

See also Michelin Ignites the Future of Mobility at "Michelin Beyond Performance" Asia Pacific Media Day 2025

Ms. Siriporn Phlaengchanthuek shared her vision:

“POP MART Thailand is proud to bring the enchanting world of POP LAND to the Thai people. We believe this immersive experience will become one of the most exciting global destinations during this festive season.”

POP LAND EXCLUSIVE FESTIVE EVENT IN THAILAND



Parc Paragon and Siam Center, Bangkok 11 November 2025 – 11 January 2026

Enjoy a full calendar of special activities throughout the festive season.

Stay tuned for updates on new events and collections via Facebook: POP MART THAILAND and Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok: @popmartth