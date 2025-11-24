Frost & Sullivan Presents Haohai Biological Technology With The“2025 Global Premium Hyaluronic Acid Technology Leadership Award”

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – On the evening of August 27, the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards, China Awards, and Best Practice Awards were grandly unveiled at the Frost & Sullivan Global Growth, Innovation and Leadershipaward Ceremony 2025 and VIP Client Appreciation Gala Banouet.

Based on years of research and analysis of the global vaccine industry, as well as in-depth evaluation of relevant companies in the industry, Frost & Sullivan presented Haohai Biological Technology with the“2025 Global Premium Hyaluronic Acid Technology Leadership Award.” The award was presented to the representative of Haohai Biological Technology by Hazmi Yusof, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Frost & Sullivan Malaysia, together with Professor Yu Wang, Chairman of the China Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, Member of the Frost & Sullivan Global Expert Advisory Board, and recipient of the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Greater China Special Contribution Award.

Haohai Biological Technology “2025 Global Premium Hyaluronic Acid Technology Leadership Award”













The award was presented to the representative of Haohai Biological Technology by Hazmi Yusof, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Frost & Sullivan Malaysia, together with Professor Yu Wang, Chairman of the China Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, Member of the Frost & Sullivan Global Expert Advisory Board, and recipient of the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Greater China Special Contribution Award.

Haohai Biological Technology: A Global Leader in Biomedical Materials in Aesthetic Medicine and Ophthalmology Driven by“Multidisciplinary + Full-Industry-Chain Integration”

Founded in 2007, Haohai Biological Technology is a dual-listed company on the Hong Kong Main Board (2015) and the STAR Market (2019), and is the only Chinese technology-innovation group that has achieved full integration across five core raw materials and end-products: hyaluronic acid, chitosan, genetic-engineering drugs, intraocular lenses, and orthokeratology lenses. Relying on a closed-loop R&D architecture that combines synthetic biology, materials science, tissue engineering, and optoelectronic technology, the company has established a full product line covering four high-growth sectors: ophthalmology, medical aesthetics, orthopedics, and anti-adhesion & hemostasis, and has achieved import-substitution and industry leadership in key areas such as hyaluronic-acid cross-linking, biodegradable chitosan, hydrophobic/hydrophilic intraocular lenses, and high-oxygen-permeability contact lenses.

Deeply cultivating the aesthetic injection field and setting a new benchmark with“amino acid crosslinking + non-particulate” technology

In the field of medical aesthetics, Haohai Biological Technology has established strategic collaborations with leading dermatologists, aesthetic medicine institutions, and regenerative medicine laboratories worldwide. The company is committed to advancing hyaluronic acid toward safer, longer-lasting, and more natural paradigms through iterative crosslinking technology innovation. In September 2024, Haohai launched the world's first amino acid-crosslinked hyaluronic acid filler, Hyalumatrix Yuebai®, setting a new industry benchmark. The product integrates lysine-based crosslinking and enzyme-cleavage-site protection technologies, featuring a highly cohesive, non-particulate gel structure. By ensuring zero residual crosslinker and collagen-promoting degradation by-products, it surpasses the conventional BDDE process in mechanical performance and achieves long-lasting effects of 12–18 months, significantly improving injection safety and patient satisfaction..

Modular product matrix enables diversified expansion and continuous global regulatory deployment

Haohai Biological Technology's R&D for aesthetic and ophthalmic products adopts a modular design featuring three interchangeable modules: crosslinking degree, viscoelasticity, and degradation timing, providing high configurability and rapid adaptability to regulatory requirements across multiple global markets. At its core is the deep integration of raw materials, medical devices, and optoelectronic equipment, enabling customized combined solutions for facial rejuvenation and vision correction. With a high degree of product standardization, the production line allows flexible switching between 2 mL and 3 mL specifications, supporting scalable industrial manufacturing.

About the Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Leadership Award

The Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Leadership Award recognizes companies that have demonstrated outstanding performance and remarkable achievements in technological innovation, market potential, customer service, and brand leadership. Through in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research, the Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of highly competitive and outstanding enterprises to an independent judging panel. This independent panel, comprising third-party investment and financing experts, financial specialists, bankers, and renowned entrepreneurs from publicly listed companies, conducted a rigorous evaluation of the nominated companies and decided to present the“2025 Global Premium Hyaluronic Acid Technology Leadership Award” to Haohai Biological Technology.