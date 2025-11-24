Philippines Participates In QTM 2025 Eyes Deeper Investment Ties With Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Key officials from the Philippines' public and private sectors expressed collective optimism about robust investment collaboration with Qatar in tourism, agriculture, transportation, and trade.Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2025, Department of Tourism (DoT) Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar underscored the country's unified presence in the event's fourth edition, which will run until November 24 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).“Our participation in the event reflects the Department of Tourism's keenness to not only promote the Philippines as a tourism destination but also to include halal tourism and Muslim-friendly tourism as our offering to the people of Qatar,” Valderrosa-Abubakar pointed blade-->

DoT Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar.

She added that the DoT's participation, in partnership with the Embassy of the Philippines in the State of Qatar, was part of a broader effort to highlight the country's readiness to welcome Muslim travellers and showcase its diverse tourism portfolio.From the provincial front, Misamis Occidental Governor Henry S Oaminal emphasised the natural attractions of Northern Mindanao as a key draw for international visitors. He said:“We have development initiatives on both our mountain and coastal areas; we have a beach resort that is multi-inspired because it has an ocean villa presentation and dolphin islands nearby.”He explained that tourism promotion was being positioned alongside trade and agriculture to strengthen ties with Qatar, noting that inbound missions from Doha to Mindanao could be complemented by outbound delegations from the province of Misamis Occidental.Meanwhile, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President Enunina V Mangio highlighted the chamber's direct engagement with Qatari counterparts.“That's why we're bringing a group of individuals who are all engaged in different sectors, and we will try to match them with their counterparts in Qatar,” Mangio explained, adding that the PCCI is keen on sharing best practices, technology transfer, partnerships, and investment exchange.Today (November 25), the PCCI is meeting officials of Qatar Chamber to discuss co-operation relations and networking. The Philippine delegation comprises 40 people representing about 30 companies across sectors such as labour, real estate, monorails, construction, and water technology, Mangio noted.Aside from Qatar Chamber, Mangio said the PCCI delegation is expected to hold meetings with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Investment Authority, and tourism authorities.Mangio emphasised that the Philippines is ready to deepen its partnership with Qatar, leveraging tourism as a gateway to trade and investment, while ensuring that the PCCI will highlight the key role that small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and regional provinces play in strengthening Qatar-Philippines investment ties collaboration QTM Department of Tourism DECC