Curling Irons Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Curling Irons Market Through 2025?The market size for curling irons has experienced robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $4.09 billion in 2024 to $4.37 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The significant growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as fashion trends, celebrity endorsements, and increased consumer awareness.

The market value of curling irons is predicted to witness substantial growth in upcoming years, reaching $6.36 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. E-commerce expansion, ecological issues and a surge in online sales contribute to this projected growth during the forecast period. Significant upcoming trends include the incorporation of advanced technology, eco-friendly materials, personalization and flexibility of use, collaboration with online influencer, compactness in design suitable for travelling, integration with hair care technology and an array of product diversification.

Download a free sample of the curling irons market report:



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Curling Irons Market?

The growth of the curling irons market is anticipated to accelerate due to the rising usage of hair grooming products. These are items utilized in tidying the hair, promoting a clean and orderly appearance. Curling irons contribute to a variety of grooming methods, such as creating hair curls, straightening hair, and warming up hair for smooth styling. For instance, POSSolutions, an Australian company specializing in point of scale software products, reported in August 2023 that Australian women spend a colossal $15 billion annually on grooming products, while men contribute a solid $7 billion. Consequently, the burgeoning use of hair grooming products is the driving force behind the escalating curling irons market.

Which Players Dominate The Curling Irons Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Curling Irons include:

. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

. Conair Corporation

. Helen of Troy Limited

. Spectrum Brands Inc.

. Revlon Inc.

. Lunata Beauty

. Geloon

. Panasonic Corporation

. Remington Products Company LLC

. Sultra Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Curling Irons Market?

The rising trend of product innovation is becoming increasingly noticeable in the curling iron market. Primary businesses in this market are introducing new products to bolster their market standing. For example, in June 2022, Dyson Ltd., a British technology firm active in the curling iron market, introduced the Dyson Airwrap Next Generation, a versatile styling tool. A distinctive feature of the Dyson Airwrap is the Coanda effect, enabling users to style their hair with minimal heat usage.

Global Curling Irons Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The curling irons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Curling Tongs, Curling Wands, Other Products

2) By Technology: Corded, Cordless, Hybrid

3) By Application: Household, Commercial

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Discount Stores, Independent Small Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Online Retailers, Other Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Curling Tongs: Clip Curling Tongs, Automatic Curling Tongs

2) By Curling Wands: Classic Curling Wands, Adjustable Curling Wands

3) By Other Products: Multi-Styler Tools, Travel-Sized Curling Irons

View the full curling irons market report:



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Curling Irons Market?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the curling irons market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to be the most rapidly growing market in the forecasted period. The report on the curling irons market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Curling Irons Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Retail Global Market Report 2025

report/retail-global-market-report

Toiletries Global Market Report 2025

report/toiletries-global-market-report

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2025

report/supermarkets-and-hypermarkets-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: