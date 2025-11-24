3 Stunning Twists That Could Define Women's Wargames Match At WWE Survivor Series 2025

WWE Survivor Series 2025 Women's WarGames may feature shocking betrayals, leadership shifts, and walkouts.

While many fans expect Charlotte Flair to be the one who betrays her team, Alexa Bliss could be the surprise twist. Bliss turning heel during the WarGames bout would leave her teammates vulnerable and create the perfect opening for Team Kabuki Warriors to secure victory. Her unpredictable character makes this scenario believable, and such a move would instantly change the direction of the match.

The Kabuki Warriors have quickly risen as a dominant force on the RAW women's roster, gaining strong reactions from fans. Rhea Ripley, who has been a babyface for a long stretch, could deliver the most shocking moment of the night. By walking out on her team and joining the Kabuki Warriors, Ripley would betray her best friend IYO SKY and cement herself as the new leader of the heel faction. This twist would mark a dramatic conclusion to the WarGames match.

Becky Lynch recently lost her Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri after AJ Lee's return at Madison Square Garden. Now aligned against Lee in WarGames, Lynch could decide to play her master card. If she finds herself overwhelmed by Lee and her crew, Lynch might walk out on her own team. Such a move would leave her side exposed and allow Team Ripley to capitalize, ultimately securing the win. This walkout would be a shocking twist, adding another layer of drama to the match.