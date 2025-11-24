Comfy Kare CPR Expands Life-Saving Training Services Across Maryland

Maryland - November 24, 2025 - Comfy Kare CPR, a certified provider of CPR and emergency response training, has announced the expansion of its services to five new Maryland communities: Rockville, Columbia, Potomac, Beltsville, and Elkridge. The move aims to meet growing regional demand for accessible, high-quality CPR and first aid education among healthcare professionals, businesses, and residents.

The company's expansion reflects an increasing public interest in life-saving preparedness following recent state health initiatives promoting emergency response training in workplaces and schools. With the new locations, Comfy Kare CPR will offer in-person certification courses in partnership with the American Heart Association, including CPR, AED, First Aid, and Basic Life Support (BLS) programs.

“Our mission has always been to make CPR training approachable and available to everyone,” said a spokesperson for Comfy Kare CPR.“By expanding to these communities, we're helping more Marylanders gain the confidence and skills needed to save lives when seconds count.”

The new service areas will host both community-based training sessions and private group classes, tailored for healthcare providers, educators, childcare workers, and local businesses. Classes will begin rolling out this month, with flexible scheduling options available online through the company's official website.

Founded on the belief that CPR education should be both practical and comfortable, Comfy Kare CPR in Maryland has built its reputation on small-group instruction, patient teaching methods, and certified instructors with real-world emergency experience.

About Comfi-Kare CPR

Founded in Silver Spring, Maryland, Comfi-Kare CPR is a leading provider of CPR, AED, and first-aid certification programs. Its certified trainers deliver hands-on instruction to individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking to strengthen life-saving readiness across the state.