Malaria Treatment Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Malaria Treatment Market?

In recent times, there has been a consistent expansion in the malaria treatment market size. The market is projected to rise from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.61 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Factors contributing to this growth over the historic period include the finding of potent drugs, the implementation of vector control measures, the launch of international health programs, advances in scientific research, and the advancement of healthcare facilities.

In the coming years, the market size for malaria treatment is predicted to witness significant growth. The market is set to expand to ""$2.03 billion in 2029"", marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include monitoring of drug resistance, effects of climate change, precision and genomic medicine methods, reforms in healthcare financing, and the incorporation of digital health solutions. Key trends projected to mark the forecast period encompass the augmentation of epidemiological surveillance, the incorporation of alternative medicine, the development of malaria vaccines, the implementation of data-driven treatment plans, and education and training agendas.

Download a free sample of the malaria treatment market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Malaria Treatment Global Market Growth?

The malaria treatment market is predicted to expand due to the high rate of malaria occurrences. Malaria, a condition potentially lethal, is a mosquito-borne illness caused by the Plasmodium parasite. It is identified by recurring fevers and symptoms similar to the flu. This escalation is attributed to poverty, restricted access to healthcare, climate alterations, the absence of malaria control initiatives, and drug immunity. Malaria treatment is essential in managing and subsequently eradicating infections caused by the Plasmodium parasite. The World malaria report 2023 by the World Health Organization, an intergovernmental organization based in Switzerland, revealed that there were 249 million global malaria cases in 2022, showing an increase of five million from 2021. Thus, the escalating rate of malaria cases is fueling the expansion of the malaria treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Malaria Treatment Market?

Major players in the Malaria Treatment include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Merck & Co.

. Johnson & Johnson

. Roche Holding AG

. Bayer AG

. Novartis AG

. Sanofi SA

. AstraZeneca Plc

. GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Malaria Treatment Market?

Key players in the malaria treatment market are advancing technologies like the VERV Program to improve the effectiveness of malaria diagnosis and treatment methods, with the goal of lessening the disease's impact in areas where it is prevalent. Promoted by the EPA, the VERV Program fosters the creation of modern mosquito control products to combat diseases such as malaria, by providing accelerated review passes for registration. For example, in December 2023, the Vector Expedited Review Voucher (VERV) Program was introduced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an organization overseen by the US government. Through the VERV Program, financial rewards will be given to firms that create novel pesticides that target mosquito species immune to conventional insecticides. The program will streamline the registration procedures for eligible products, thereby accelerating their entry into the market.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Malaria Treatment Market Report?

The malaria treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Prescription Medications, Vaccines, Diagnostic Tests, Other Treatments

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Prescription Medications: Antimalarial Drugs, Prophylactic Medications

2) By Vaccines: RTS,S Or AS01, Other Experimental Vaccines

3) By Diagnostic Tests: Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Microscopy-Based Tests, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

4) By Other Treatments: Supportive Care, Herbal Remedies, Vector Control Measures

View the full malaria treatment market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Malaria Treatment Industry?

In 2024, the Middle East and Africa dominated the market for malaria treatments. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report includes analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Malaria Treatment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2025

/report/gastrointestinal-bleeding-treatment-devices-global-market-report

Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2025

/report/gastrointestinal-devices-global-market-report

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

/report/medical-equipment-maintenance-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "