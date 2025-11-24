Darcy Bailey & Associates Counselling Inc., Highlights Men's Mental Health Needs This Movember

November 24, 2025 - DB&A Counselling is recognizing Movember by drawing attention to an issue that touches countless families in British Columbia and across Canada: men's mental health. While Movember raises awareness for physical health concerns such as prostate and testicular cancer, its mental health pillar is equally vital - particularly as many men continue to struggle in silence.

“As a counselling Langley practice, we regularly support men who are carrying high levels of stress, pressure, or emotional pain without a place to talk about it,” says Darcy Bailey, MSW, RSW, RCC, Clinical Director of Darcy Bailey & Associates Counselling.“Men often delay seeking help, and many feel they have to cope on their own. Movember allows us to challenge that narrative.”

To honour the importance of the movement, the clinic made a modest personal donation this year and is choosing to use its platform to raise awareness. Bailey notes that the topic carries both community relevance and personal resonance, which is a reminder that mental health struggles affect people of all ages, families and backgrounds.

Why Men's Mental Health Requires Attention

Research in Canada and BC shows clear trends that men often experience emotional and mental health challenges differently. Many men turn inward, minimize their distress, or present symptoms through irritability, withdrawal, or stress-related physical complaints. Stigma and social expectations can also prevent them from reaching out until they are overwhelmed.

Recent Canadian and BC data highlight the concern:

● 43% of men aged 19-29 were at risk of moderate-to-severe depression. Canadian Men's Health Foundation

● 57% of men aged 19-29 reported moderate-to-high anxiety. Canadian Men's Health Foundation

● Across Canadian men aged 19+, 18% were at risk of moderate-to-severe depression.

● In BC, males accounted for 75% of all suicide deaths in 2023.

● Among BC youth (ages 15-24), suicide death rates for males were almost double those for females.

“These numbers remind us that men's mental health is not only about crisis moments,” Bailey explains.“It's about the everyday stress, emotional strain and unspoken experiences that so many men carry quietly.”

Common Concerns Men Bring to Therapy

Men in Langley and across the Fraser Valley frequently seek support for:

. Chronic stress or burnout

. Emotional shutdown, irritability or anger

. Relationship or communication difficulties

. Grief and loss

. Work pressure and performance anxiety

. Compassion fatigue among first responders and helping professionals

DB&A Counselling is also proud to have clinicians on the team, such as Noah Molema, BA, MACP, RCC, who focus their practice on supporting men's mental and emotional well-being.

About Darcy Bailey & Associates Counselling

Darcy Bailey & Associates Counselling is a trusted multi-therapist mental health clinic in Langley, BC, offering counselling for individuals, couples, teens, children, and families. With a warm, trauma-informed, strengths-based approach, the team supports clients through anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship challenges, and life transitions. Learn more at .