$2 Stocks On The Upside INHD, MYSE, CJET, SNYR, AEHL Accelerating Now!

Roth Capital Highlights Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) as FOCUSfactor® Beverage Expansion Accelerates

In a market hungry for high-upside growth stories, several low-priced Nasdaq names are emerging - and Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) is leading the charge. Roth Capital Partners just reaffirmed its Buy rating, updating its price target to $7, signaling 200%+ upside from SNYR's ~$2 range.

Roth cites strong nationwide distribution momentum behind Synergy's fast-growing FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy beverage line, supported by infrastructure investments expected to drive a major revenue acceleration in 2026.

Synergy posted Q3 2025 revenue of $8.0M, up 12% YoY, marking its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Roth now forecasts:

. 2025: $35.4M. 2026: $54.2M. 2027: $60.6M

MYSEUM (NASDAQ: MYSE): A Low-Float, High-Impact Play in Digital Privacy

While Synergy surges in functional wellness, Myseum Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSE) is gaining momentum in the digital privacy and cybersecurity ecosystem.

Its next-gen platform Picture Party, launching December 2025, is designed to disrupt surveillance-driven social media by integrating:



Anti-AI scraping protection

Encrypted galleries

Private, controlled sharing

Zero-tracking and identity protection Secure long-term digital storage

Myseum recently secured a new Israeli patent, bringing its IP portfolio to 17 global patents targeting AI-protection, content ownership, and anti-scraping systems.

With only 4.2M shares outstanding and a market cap near $11M, MYSE represents one of the lowest-float, highest-leverage technology opportunities in the microcap digital privacy sector.

Other High-Upside Nasdaq Names to Watch

These additional low-priced Nasdaq companies are attracting rising investor interest across multiple themes - EV, industrial modernization, and global manufacturing:

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INHD) A next-gen construction and modular housing innovator targeting structural efficiency with advanced building systems.

Chijet Motor Company (NASDAQ: CJET) An emerging EV manufacturer focused on affordable electric vehicles for global mass-market adoption.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ: AEHL) A diversified industrial and ceramics technology company undergoing restructuring and exploring new product verticals.

A New Wave of High-Conviction, Low-Priced Growth Stories



Synergy CHC (SNYR) receiving a bullish analyst update

Myseum (MYSE) emerging as a rare public play on digital privacy + AI protection INHD, CJET, AEHL gaining attention in niche growth industries

Investors scanning the sub-$5 category are beginning to rediscover pockets of high-upside opportunities across wellness, AI privacy, EV, and industrial tech.

