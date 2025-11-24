ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) Advances“Yield-To-Innovation” Strategy To Accelerate Breakthrough Liver Imaging Technology

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) is drawing renewed attention from investors with the rollout of its “Yield-to-Innovation” strategy, a financial and operational framework designed to strengthen long-term growth while advancing the Company's breakthrough TAEUS® liver imaging technology.

The model centers on an institutionally managed treasury program engineered to generate stable, non-dilutive returns. Rather than relying solely on traditional equity financing-often expensive and dilutive for early-stage companies-ENDRA's treasury structure provides a recurring internal capital source, enabling the Company to support operations and innovation with greater financial resilience and flexibility. Excess returns are reinvested directly into ENDRA's growth engine, creating a compounding flywheel where financial stability fuels technological progress, and technological progress strengthens future financial potential.

This approach is particularly significant as ENDRA advances its TAEUS® (Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound) platform, a first-in-class imaging technology designed for non-invasive, point-of-care measurement of liver fat. With more than two billion people affected by steatotic liver disease (SLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), the need for accessible and affordable liver-fat assessment tools continues to grow. TAEUS® is engineered to complement traditional ultrasound systems, providing clinicians with real-time liver fat quantification at a fraction of the cost of MRI.

By pairing a forward-looking financial strategy with a high-impact medical technology, ENDRA is building a sustainable foundation for commercialization while offering investors exposure to both operational strength and asymmetric innovation potential. As clinical progress continues and the global demand for metabolic liver disease diagnostics expands, the Company's Yield-to-Innovation model positions ENDRA as a differentiated, emerging leader in next-generation medical imaging.

