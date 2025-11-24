Raising An Apostle A Powerful New Blueprint For Spirit-Led Parenting In A Confused World

Houston, TX - Raising an Apostle: Raising Up Children Who Are Set Apart For God by Elene Williams is a groundbreaking guide for Christian parents who refuse to raise their children on autopilot. Rooted in Scripture, overflowing with practical wisdom, and written with the compassion of a mother who has walked this journey herself, the book lays out a step-by-step path for cultivating children whose faith, identity, and calling remain anchored in God from childhood to adulthood.

This is not another surface-level parenting book. It is a discipleship manual for families. With its blend of biblical depth, real-life stories, and actionable strategies, Raising an Apostle equips parents to build homes where faith thrives, vision grows, and generational spiritual strength becomes normal.

Who This Book Is For

This book is written for:



Christian parents who want their children to know God intimately

Families seeking a deeper spiritual foundation

Parents struggling with modern cultural pressures

Believers looking for a biblical roadmap for raising strong, God-centered children Anyone facing fears about their child's identity, purpose, or rebellion

Whether your children are toddlers, teens, or already grown, Raising an Apostle provides the clarity, hope, and direction every parent needs.

What the Book Covers

Across ten transformative chapters, Elene Williams walks parents through:

Identity: Understanding spiritual identity, teaching children who they are in Christ, and breaking free from performance-based faith.

Character: Building integrity, self-control, wisdom, and godly habits in the chaos of modern life.

Calling: Discovering your own calling as a parent, then recognizing and nurturing God's unique calling in your child.

Vision: Creating a family vision that drives direction, priorities, and spiritual atmosphere.

Fruitfulness: Breaking down how families produce lasting spiritual fruit that carries into future generations.

Capacity: Teaching children to grow, mature, and expand spiritually so they can step into God's assignment with strength.

Transformation: Guiding parents through seasons of renewal and realignment with God's purpose.

Rebellion: A deeply compassionate and powerful chapter on what to do when a child walks away from God - filled with hope, reassurance, and Scripture.

Every chapter ends with Scripture-based prayers that help parents speak God's Word with precision and authority over their children.

Why This Book Matters Right Now

Parents today are fighting battles previous generations never imagined: identity crises, cultural confusion, digital overload, spiritual numbness, and declining moral foundations. Raising an Apostle meets these challenges head-on.

It offers:



A biblical anchor in unstable times

A framework for raising spiritually strong children

Tools to navigate rebellion, doubt, and spiritual warfare A long-term vision for generational faithfulness

Families looking for more than survival will find a path to spiritual legacy.

A Message of Hope for Every Parent

Elene Williams reminds readers that God is not finished with their children - even when circumstances look grim. Through Scripture, prayer, and real-life insight, she reassures parents that their labor is not wasted and their prayers carry power.

About the Author

Elene Williams is a Christian writer, teacher, and mother whose passion is to help families cultivate deep, unwavering faith. Through her teachings and practical guidance, she equips parents to raise children who know God, hear His voice, and walk confidently in their calling.

Availability

Raising an Apostle is available in paperback, hardcover print and digital editions worldwide.

Amazon:

Author Contact:

Elene Williams

...

For interviews, speaking engagements, excerpts, or review copies, please contact our publicity team or the author.