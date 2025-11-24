Obesity Clinical Trial Landscape Expands With 100+ Emerging Therapies, Reveals Delveinsight

Key Takeaways from the Obesity Pipeline Report

Obesity Emerging Drugs

Survodutide: Zealand Pharma

Survodutide (BI 456906) is a long-acting dual agonist targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors, designed for once-weekly subcutaneous injection. By stimulating two key gut hormone receptors simultaneously, it may provide superior efficacy compared to treatments that target just one hormone receptor. Survodutide is being developed to treat obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Boehringer Ingelheim is currently advancing Survodutide through three global Phase III clinical trials involving individuals with overweight or obesity.

Ecnoglutide: Sciwind Biosciences

Ecnoglutide (XW003) is a novel long-acting GLP-1 analog with biased cAMP signaling, optimized for enhanced biological activity, cost-effective production, and once-weekly dosing. GLP-1 analogs like Ecnoglutide are effective in managing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and show clinical promise for treating NASH. It is presently in Phase III clinical trials for obesity treatment.

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics

CT-868 is a dual modulator of GLP-1 and GIP receptors developed to improve tolerability at the GLP-1 receptor. The combined GLP-1 and GIP activation results in significant body weight reduction and improved glucose control. Administered once daily, CT-868 was discovered via chemotype evolution technology as a peptide-small molecule hybrid that mimics native GLP-1. Phase I trials demonstrated strong pharmacodynamic effects and a good safety profile in overweight and obese healthy subjects. Carmot Therapeutics is expanding trials to overweight and obese type 2 diabetes patients to assess glycemic control, weight loss, and tolerability. The drug is currently in Phase II development for obesity.

DD01: D&D Pharmatech

DD01 is a proprietary dual agonist targeting GLP-1 and glucagon receptors with an 11-day half-life in non-human primates. It is being developed as a potential disease-modifying therapy for obesity and liver fat disease. In preclinical models, DD01 induced weight loss, reduced liver fat, improved glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, and lipid metabolism, showing greater efficacy than semaglutide. Notably, DD01's effects persisted after treatment stopped. Currently, DD01 is under Phase I clinical investigation for safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in overweight/obese subjects with type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The Obesity pipeline report provides insights into



The report offers in-depth insights into companies developing therapies for obesity, including the total number of therapies each company is working on.

It evaluates various therapeutic candidates segmented by their development stages: early, mid, and late phases in the obesity treatment pipeline.

The report encompasses both active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects from companies engaged in targeted obesity therapeutics development.

Obesity drugs under development are analyzed based on multiple factors such as stage of development, administration route, target receptor, whether they are monotherapy or combination therapies, mechanisms of action, and molecular types. A comprehensive assessment of collaborations (between companies and between companies and academic institutions), licensing agreements, and financing details that support the future growth of the obesity market is also provided.

Obesity Companies

Pfizer, Biolingus, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma, Sirnaomics, Innovent Biologics, PegBio, NodThera Limited, Sciwind Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Clearmind Medicine, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Genexine, TransThera, Fractyl Health, Shionogi, and others.

Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Obesity Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Obesity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Obesity Companies- Pfizer, Biolingus, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma, Sirnaomics, Innovent Biologics, PegBio, NodThera Limited, Sciwind Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Clearmind Medicine, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Genexine, TransThera, Fractyl Health, Shionogi, and others.

Obesity Therapies- APHD-012, Bimagrumab, Semaglutide, CT-868, GLY-200, Bremelanotide, and others.

Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.