Obesity Clinical Trial Landscape Expands With 100+ Emerging Therapies, Reveals Delveinsight
(Albany, USA) According to DelveInsight's analysis, over 80 leading companies worldwide are actively engaged in developing more than 100 therapies for treating obesity.
“Obesity Pipeline Insight, 2025” report offers an in-depth examination of clinical trials, therapies, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and recent developments in this field. The report provides a detailed overview of the current clinical development landscape along with growth prospects for the obesity market. It includes profiles of pipeline drugs at various stages, both clinical and nonclinical and assesses the therapeutic approaches by product type, development stage, mode of administration, and molecule type. The report also highlights inactive pipeline products within the obesity space.
DelveInsight's Obesity pipeline report features comprehensive commercial and clinical evaluations of products ranging from preclinical development through to market launch. For each drug, it presents detailed information such as the mechanism of action, clinical study progress, any NDA approvals, and product development activities including technology use, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, funding, and regulatory designations. This detailed analysis supports a strategic understanding of the landscape and emerging opportunities within obesity drug development.Stay informed with the newest updates! Access DelveInsight's all-encompassing Obesity Pipeline Report to discover innovative therapies, leading obesity-focused companies, and the evolving landscape of obesity treatments @ Obesity Pipeline Outlook Report
Key Takeaways from the Obesity Pipeline Report
-
In November 2025, Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ("Mangoceuticals" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform under the brands MangoRx and PeachesRx, and a pioneer in innovative wellness solutions, is excited to announce that it has launched MangoRx Direct and PeachesRx Direct, two integrated programs that provide direct access to authentic Zepbound® (tirzepatide) from Eli Lilly and Wegovy® (semaglutide) from Novo Nordisk.
In November 2025, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, announced the presentation of the company's preclinical data supporting WVE-007, its GalNAc-siRNA investigational therapeutic for obesity. The data will be highlighted on November 6 in a poster presentation at ObesityWeek®, the annual congress of The Obesity Society, in Atlanta.
In August 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced today the FDA approval and U.S. launch of a generic version of Saxenda®1 (liraglutide injection).
In June 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced a strategic in-licensing agreement with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals Group Company Limited (“Hansoh”) to acquire exclusive clinical development and commercial rights outside of the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau for a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist currently in Phase 3 testing. This novel therapeutic candidate (HS-20094) – studied in over 1,000 patients and administered as a weekly subcutaneous injection – has demonstrated promising efficacy and safety clinical data, suggesting a potentially similar profile to the only FDA-approved GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist. A Phase 3 trial in obesity in China and Phase 2b study in diabetes are ongoing.
In May 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) submission for an investigational once-daily, 25 mg oral formulation of Wegovy® (semaglutide) for chronic weight management in adults living with obesity or overweight with one or more comorbid conditions and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in adults with overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease.2 If approved, Wegovy® would become the first oral formulation of a GLP-1 indicated for chronic weight management.
In February 2025:- Carmot Therapeutics Inc.:- A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group, Multi-Center Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Once-Weekly CT-388 Administered Subcutaneously for 48 Weeks to Participants Who Are Overweight or Obese with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.
In February 2025:- Eli Lilly and Company:- The main purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of retatrutide compared to tirzepatide in adults who have obesity. The study will last about 89 weeks.
In February 2025:- Zomagen Biosciences Ltd:- This is a study to understand if taking VTX3232 alone or in combination with semaglutide is safe in participants diagnosed with Obesity. Approximately 160 patients will take VTX3232 Dose A, Placebo, VTX3232 Dose A in combination with semaglutide, or Placebo in combination with semaglutide.
In February 2025:- Novo Nordisk A/S:- This study will look at how well CagriSema helps people with obesity lose weight compared to a "dummy medicine". CagriSema is a new medicine developed by Novo Nordisk. CagriSema cannot yet be prescribed by doctors. The study has two parts: First part is called the main phase and will last for 2 years, and second part is called the extension phase and will last for 1 year. In the main phase participants will either get CagriSema or "dummy medicine".
In February 2025:- Boehringer Ingelheim: - The purpose of this study is to find out whether a medicine called survodutide (BI 456906) helps people living with overweight or obesity to lose weight. Participants are divided into 3 groups by chance, like drawing names from a hat. 2 groups get different doses of survodutide and 1 group gets placebo. Placebo looks like survodutide but does not contain any medicine. Every participant has a 2 in 3 chance of getting survodutide. Participants inject survodutide or placebo under their skin once a week for about one and a half years.
In February 2025:- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals:- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial: Multiple Independent Sub-studies of Setmelanotide in Patients With POMC/PCSK1, LEPR, NCOA1(SRC1), or SH2B1 Gene Variants in the Melanocortin-4 Receptor Pathway.
DelveInsight's Obesity pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Obesity treatment.
Promising Obesity Therapies such as APHD-012, Bimagrumab, Semaglutide, CT-868, GLY-200, Bremelanotide, and others.
Obesity Emerging Drugs
-
Survodutide: Zealand Pharma
Survodutide (BI 456906) is a long-acting dual agonist targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors, designed for once-weekly subcutaneous injection. By stimulating two key gut hormone receptors simultaneously, it may provide superior efficacy compared to treatments that target just one hormone receptor. Survodutide is being developed to treat obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Boehringer Ingelheim is currently advancing Survodutide through three global Phase III clinical trials involving individuals with overweight or obesity.
-
Ecnoglutide: Sciwind Biosciences
Ecnoglutide (XW003) is a novel long-acting GLP-1 analog with biased cAMP signaling, optimized for enhanced biological activity, cost-effective production, and once-weekly dosing. GLP-1 analogs like Ecnoglutide are effective in managing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and show clinical promise for treating NASH. It is presently in Phase III clinical trials for obesity treatment.
-
CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics
CT-868 is a dual modulator of GLP-1 and GIP receptors developed to improve tolerability at the GLP-1 receptor. The combined GLP-1 and GIP activation results in significant body weight reduction and improved glucose control. Administered once daily, CT-868 was discovered via chemotype evolution technology as a peptide-small molecule hybrid that mimics native GLP-1. Phase I trials demonstrated strong pharmacodynamic effects and a good safety profile in overweight and obese healthy subjects. Carmot Therapeutics is expanding trials to overweight and obese type 2 diabetes patients to assess glycemic control, weight loss, and tolerability. The drug is currently in Phase II development for obesity.
-
DD01: D&D Pharmatech
DD01 is a proprietary dual agonist targeting GLP-1 and glucagon receptors with an 11-day half-life in non-human primates. It is being developed as a potential disease-modifying therapy for obesity and liver fat disease. In preclinical models, DD01 induced weight loss, reduced liver fat, improved glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, and lipid metabolism, showing greater efficacy than semaglutide. Notably, DD01's effects persisted after treatment stopped. Currently, DD01 is under Phase I clinical investigation for safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in overweight/obese subjects with type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
The Obesity pipeline report provides insights into
-
The report offers in-depth insights into companies developing therapies for obesity, including the total number of therapies each company is working on.
It evaluates various therapeutic candidates segmented by their development stages: early, mid, and late phases in the obesity treatment pipeline.
The report encompasses both active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects from companies engaged in targeted obesity therapeutics development.
Obesity drugs under development are analyzed based on multiple factors such as stage of development, administration route, target receptor, whether they are monotherapy or combination therapies, mechanisms of action, and molecular types.
A comprehensive assessment of collaborations (between companies and between companies and academic institutions), licensing agreements, and financing details that support the future growth of the obesity market is also provided.
Obesity Companies
Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Obesity Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Obesity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Obesity Overview Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics Obesity Therapeutic Assessment Late Stage Products (Phase III) Survodutide: Zealand Pharma Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) DD01: D&D Pharmatech Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Obesity Products Obesity Key Companies Obesity Key Products Obesity Unmet Needs Obesity Market Drivers Obesity Market Barriers Obesity Future Perspectives and Conclusion Obesity Analyst Views Obesity Key Companies Appendix
