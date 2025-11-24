Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dual Fuel Deals Resurface As Competitive Options Following Price Cap Shift


2025-11-24 07:08:12
London, UK - 24 November, 2025 - After nearly two years of weak bundled offers, dual‐fuel tariffs are making a quiet comeback. Recent price cap changes have pushed several suppliers to reintroduce meaningful discounts on combined gas and electricity plans - though many households are unaware the shift has begun.

Those who revisit their dual fuel energy tariffs this month may find that bundled options are once again competitive.

What's Driving the Dual‐Fuel Revival?

Analysts are tracking several underlying changes:

  • Mid‐tier suppliers revising their discount structures
  • Lower regional gas unit rates in key areas
  • Smart meter incentives tied to bundled setups
  • Rising electricity‐only tariffs in some regions
  • Short‐term fixed bundles offering more stability

This window may not last long - similar patterns in 2018 and 2021 closed within weeks.

Why A Quick Usage Check Still Matters

“Dual‐fuel isn't automatically cheaper - it depends on your usage pattern,” one energy specialist warns.“Even a quick check using an energy bill calculator can reveal whether combined or split‐fuel makes more sense.”

What Households Should Examine

Before committing to a bundle, families should review:

  • Whether discounts apply in their postcode
  • Differences between gas and electricity unit rates
  • Smart meter bundle benefits
  • Exit fees on short‐term fixed deals
  • Seasonal stability of bundled pricing

