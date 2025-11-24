Counseling Services For Wellbeing Looks To The Future With Plans For Expansion And Enhanced Mental Health Care Access

MENAFN - GetNews) CSFW is poised for growth as it continues to expand its services, reaching more communities and providing comprehensive mental health care across Washington

Washington, Seattle - Counseling Services for Wellbeing (CSFW), a leader in integrated mental health care, is preparing for significant growth in the coming year as part of its commitment to expanding access to high-quality psychiatric and therapeutic services. The practice, which combines psychiatric care and therapy in one seamless treatment plan, is setting its sights on broadening its reach, improving service offerings, and increasing availability for clients across Washington state.

Founded in 2013 by Issy Kleiman MA, LMFT, CSFW has rapidly become a trusted name in the region, known for providing personalized care that treats the whole person, mind and body. As the demand for mental health services continues to grow, the practice is investing in expansion, both in terms of its provider network and its telehealth services, ensuring that more clients have access to the care they need, no matter their location.

“We are excited about the future of CSFW,” said Issy Kleiman, Clinical Director and Founder.“Our goal is not only to increase our capacity to serve more clients but also to ensure that every individual who walks through our doors both physically or virtually receives the same level of care, compassion, and professionalism. Whether through expanding our team or enhancing our telehealth platform, we're committed to offering high-quality, coordinated care that makes a real difference.”

The expansion plan will see the addition of new psychiatric providers and therapists to meet the increasing demand for mental health services in Washington. By adding more experts to the team, CSFW will be able to offer quicker access to care, shorten wait times, and ensure that more individuals and families can receive timely support.

Telehealth is also a major focus in the upcoming growth phase. With the increasing popularity of virtual care, CSFW plans to scale its telehealth services, making it even easier for clients to access treatment from the comfort of their own homes. The telehealth expansion will allow CSFW to continue offering high-quality care with the added benefit of convenience and flexibility.

CSFW's commitment to expansion is built on a foundation of quality care, integrated treatment plans, and a strong reputation for delivering consistent, results-driven outcomes. As the practice grows, it remains focused on its mission to empower individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives through accessible and coordinated mental health care.

About Counseling Services for Wellbeing

Counseling Services for Wellbeing is a trusted provider of integrated mental health care, combining psychiatric services and therapy to treat a wide range of mental health conditions. Founded and led by Issy Kleiman MA, LMFT, the practice offers services in both telehealth and in-person formats for children, teens, and adults. With a focus on collaboration between healthcare providers, families, and schools, CSFW ensures that every client receives holistic, personalized care to support their mental health and well-being.