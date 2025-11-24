UN Expresses Concern Over Israeli Attack On Beirut

New York, November 24 (Petra) – The United Nations on Monday expressed concern over the Israeli attack that targeted a residential area south of Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday.UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalation and refrain from targeting civilians or civilian areas.Dujarric called for respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating the UN's call for all parties to uphold their commitments to cease hostilities and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

